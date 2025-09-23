Listen Live
Local

Speed Camera Fines In Maryland Increase On Oct. 1

Published on September 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Parkside speed camera has been replaced again after being cut down multiple times.
Nick Lachance

You might want to slow down or pay a heftier fine! Part of the House Bill 182, goes into effect on October 1 and It applies to speed cameras on I-83 in Baltimore and in other parts of the state, including residential areas, school zones, and state routes.

Under the new law, drivers caught speeding 12 to 15 mph over the limit will face a $40 fine. Those going 40 miles per hour or more over the limit can be fined up to $425.

Here’s the new breakdown:

  • 12-15 mph over: $40 
  • 16-19 mph over: $70 
  • 20-29 mph over: $120 
  • 30-39 mph over: $230 
  • 40+ mph over: $425 

Speed Camera Fines In Maryland Increase On Oct. 1  was originally published on 92q.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
Police Siren
Local

Teen Killed, Another Injured In Harford County Crash Involving School Bus

National

‘White Only’ Enclaves Are Hospice For White Supremacy

Police Siren
Local

Police Seek Woman Linked to Multiple Burglaries in Anne Arundel and Howard Counties

Health

Empowering Futures: Young Doctors Project Is Building Black Health Leaders

Health

The Lingering Mental Health Impact Of Prison On Black Men

News

Professor Velva Boles on Burkina Faso, Ghana & The Underground Railroad

Baltimore City Hall
243 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Yellow warning sign, graduation hat mortarboard, heap US dollar banknotes on red background.
Local

Deadline Nears for Maryland Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close