AI, Crypto & The Community: The Carl Nelson Show

AI, Crypto & Community: Sadiki Bakari & Sinclair Skinner Join The Show

Sadiki Bakari and Sinclair Skinner discuss AI, media manipulation, and cryptocurrency's impact on the Black community on The Carl Nelson Show.

Published on September 22, 2025

Futuristic researcher Sadiki Bakari will be back in our classroom this Monday morning, and you won’t want to miss it. Brother Sadiki is our guide through the dynamic world of Artificial Intelligence, shedding light on the fear-based programming that has taken hold of segments of our community. He’ll also delve into media manipulations and their significant effects on the Black community. Before Brother Sadiki takes the mic, we’ll hear from Sinclair Skinner, a dedicated humanitarian and activist from D.C. He’ll present an exciting preview of this week’s cryptocurrency convention and share updates on his impactful “I Love Black People” campaign.

AI, Crypto & Community: Sadiki Bakari & Sinclair Skinner Join The Show  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Join us for The Big Show at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM and wolbbaltimore.com, as well as WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM and woldcnews.com. You can also connect with us by calling 800-450-7876 to participate in this vital discussion. Listen live on TuneIn Radio and Alexa, and in the DMV area on 104.1 HD3 FM, 93.9 HD3 FM, and 102.3 HD3 FM. This is more than just a broadcast; it’s an opportunity to engage in a meaningful conversation about the issues impacting our community. Don’t let this chance pass you by! Tune in and let your voice be heard. And remember, all our programs are available for free on your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram to stay connected and watch your Black ideas come to life on the radio!

