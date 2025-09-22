AI, Crypto & Community: Sadiki Bakari & Sinclair Skinner Join The Show

Futuristic researcher Sadiki Bakari will be back in our classroom this Monday morning, and you won’t want to miss it. Brother Sadiki is our guide through the dynamic world of Artificial Intelligence, shedding light on the fear-based programming that has taken hold of segments of our community. He’ll also delve into media manipulations and their significant effects on the Black community. Before Brother Sadiki takes the mic, we’ll hear from Sinclair Skinner, a dedicated humanitarian and activist from D.C. He’ll present an exciting preview of this week’s cryptocurrency convention and share updates on his impactful “I Love Black People” campaign.

