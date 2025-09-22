Listen Live
Local

Stalled Cold Front Brings Showers, Storms to Baltimore This Week

Published on September 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sunlight Streaming Through Clouds at Sunset
Source: Bojun Song / 500px / Getty

Most of today should stay dry around the Baltimore metro, with only a few showers or storms popping up west of the mountains later on. The bigger weather story unfolds over the next few days as a slow-moving cold front drifts in from the Ohio Valley and stalls nearby.

Tonight: Expect mild and somewhat muggy conditions, with lows dipping into the low-to-mid 60s in the city and upper 50s in cooler suburbs. Some patchy fog could form overnight in low-lying areas and near waterways.

Tuesday: As high pressure weakens, humidity increases. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, with the chance of a stray late-day shower northwest of the city, but most areas stay dry. Highs reach the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Wednesday: The cold front settles into the region, bringing mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers throughout the day, along with a few rumbles of thunder. While severe storms aren’t expected, any cell could produce a quick downpour in the humid air. Localized ponding is possible in poor drainage spots. Highs stay in the upper 70s.

Thursday–Friday: Waves of showers and a few thunderstorms continue as disturbances ride along the stalled front. It won’t rain nonstop, but several rounds are possible—so keeping an umbrella nearby is a good idea. The moisture will be helpful after recent dry stretches, though repeated downpours could still lead to localized flooding. Highs range from the mid-70s to near 80.

Weekend Outlook: Conditions trend drier late Friday into the weekend as high pressure builds back in. If the front clears quickly, Saturday should be bright and pleasant. If it lingers, an early shower remains possible. Either way, temperatures look seasonable, topping out in the mid-70s to low 80s.

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
National

‘White Only’ Enclaves Are Hospice For White Supremacy

Health

Empowering Futures: Young Doctors Project Is Building Black Health Leaders

Health

The Lingering Mental Health Impact Of Prison On Black Men

News

Professor Velva Boles on Burkina Faso, Ghana & The Underground Railroad

Baltimore City Hall
243 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Police Siren
Local

Police Seek Woman Linked to Multiple Burglaries in Anne Arundel and Howard Counties

Yellow warning sign, graduation hat mortarboard, heap US dollar banknotes on red background.
Local

Deadline Nears for Maryland Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit

News

‘What Up, My Nazi’: Fox News Hosts Mock ‘The Blacks’ By Reclaiming The ‘Nazi’ Pejorative

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close