Dr. Ray Winbush on Charlie Kirk & Pan-Africanism

Join us for an impactful conversation on Tuesday morning as Morgan State University professor Dr. Ray Winbush steps into our classroom to delve into the Charlie Kirk shooting and its significant aftermath. He will also confront the unsettling warning from a white pastor urging caution among whites concerning the Black community. Before Dr. Winbush, prepare for an eye-opening preview from educator Dr. Tyrene Wright and activist Dayvon Love as they spotlight an upcoming community conference that calls on true Pan-Africanists to rise and make their voices heard. We’re also excited to welcome Dr. Brooks Robinson, who will share his long-term economic plan for Black America.



