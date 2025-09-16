Listen Live
Dr. Ray Winbush on Charlie Kirk & Pan-Africanism

Dr. Ray Winbush discusses the Charlie Kirk shooting, with a preview of a Pan-Africanist conference and economic plans for Black America.

Published on September 16, 2025

Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

Join us for an impactful conversation on Tuesday morning as Morgan State University professor Dr. Ray Winbush steps into our classroom to delve into the Charlie Kirk shooting and its significant aftermath. He will also confront the unsettling warning from a white pastor urging caution among whites concerning the Black community. Before Dr. Winbush, prepare for an eye-opening preview from educator Dr. Tyrene Wright and activist Dayvon Love as they spotlight an upcoming community conference that calls on true Pan-Africanists to rise and make their voices heard. We’re also excited to welcome Dr. Brooks Robinson, who will share his long-term economic plan for Black America.

Don’t miss The Big Show, airing at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM and at wolbbaltimore.com. You can also catch us on WOL 95.9 FM and 1450 AM, as well as on woldcnews.com. Join the conversation by calling 800-450-7876 or listen live on TuneIn Radio and Alexa. If you’re in the DMV area, you can find us on 104.1 HD2 FM, 93.9 HD2 FM, and 102.3 HD2 FM. This is your chance to engage in a powerful and thought-provoking conversation! Tune in on Tuesday morning to explore issues that matter deeply to our community. Remember, all our programs are available for free on your favorite podcast platform. Be sure to follow us on Twitter and Instagram and watch your ideas come to life on the radio!

Dr. Ray Winbush on Charlie Kirk & Pan-Africanism  was originally published on woldcnews.com

