Another Ferguson Voice Silenced: Dorian Johnson’s Death Raises Painful Questions [Op-Ed]

The old folks used to tell me that one time is a happenstance, twice is a coincidence, but after about four or five times, baby, something is definitely happening on purpose, and you want to get out of the way or find out how to stop it. So I am here to confirm that Dorian Johnson, big homie and witness to one of the many injustices of the 21st century, the killing of Mike Brown Jr. in August of 2014, is no longer with us.

He was more than just a witness to this generation’s Emmitt Till; he was literally there with 18-year-old unarmed high school graduate Mike Brown, who then Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson gunned down.

Former Officer Wilson appeared on national television and stated that a boy, who had no gun and was not committing or warranting even a misdemeanor crime, made him feel inferior.

One day, we really need to discuss the decline of honest journalism in the U.S., but let me stay on task of telling the world who my good brother Doe was to me. I say was because he was shot and killed in the same Ferguson, less than 5000 feet from where he became a truth teller that sparked a chant, repose and a movement from Black people across the U.S. and then across the west and parts of the global south.

Dorian’s famous words, “He (Mike Brown Jr.) had his hands up,” lent credibility to a burgeoning movement and resonated with a nation of Black Americans and Africans worldwide, who had already been reflecting on the implications since the news broke on their feeds.

That, that boy ain’t did nothing wrong but walk home and came across one of those officers. And did what we all did, went to our babies, blood, and family members (blood and non-blood) and held them tight in between giving them the talk.

More than 10 years ago, I learned an important truth from Dorian in Ferguson. I appeared on MSNBC for the first time to discuss Ferguson, alongside notable figures such as Joy-Ann Reid and Trymaine Lee. The strange part is that the only thing I could find was an expired interview. Dorian’s bravery and unapologetic truth-telling gave a voice to a nation grappling with race during a time when many were prematurely predicting a post-racial America. It turns out that both Toure and Obama were wrong.

The most surprising part was that little ol’ Dorian Johnson from St. Louis shattered the myths surrounding a false American dream for underprivileged black individuals. Many have lost their passion for freedom but still remember their heritage, whether it’s wearing a dashiki or sharing a pro-black post on Facebook from time to time.

What chances did Dorian really have to live normally after stating that the dreams of Dr. King are still being silenced in the streets of the U.S., just as Medgar Evers was silenced for speaking the truth?

Mr. Johnson, despite his fame, lacked both legal and financial means for protection. Living in 2025, he had an even larger target on his back for anyone with racist intentions to see. What kind of life is that for any person?

In 2015, his grandmother echoed similar sentiments on local news after her grandson was arrested on the same day his attorney filed a lawsuit against the city of Ferguson on his behalf.

I believe that media outlets like the New York Times, which described Mike Brown Jr. as “no angel,” will likely portray Dorian as an imperfect witness as well, just as they depicted his friend as an imperfect victim for their audience. So, here is my perspective.

Dorian Johnson was born on a not-so-cold day on Jan. 18, 2002. He was a great father dedicated to providing a life of fruitfulness and opportunities. Always there for his siblings and a proud grandbaby of the legendary Ms. Brenda Johnson. The fresh kid who wasn’t afraid to match and pull up if you needed him on a good or bad day. A big homie, mentor and brilliant speaker who was not afraid to lend his voice to the cause for his people. A true loss for St. Louis and the global movement against injustice. Unfortunately, he is the seventh man dead connected to fighting for justice for Mike Brown Jr., who was assassinated in 2014. At this time, we remember their names.

Deandre Joshua, 20, was shot in the head and his body was found inside a burned car just blocks from the protest.

Darren Seals, 29, was found shot several times, tied up, and his body was found inside a burning car in September 2016.

MarShawn McCarrel of Columbus, Ohio, was found shot in February 2016 outside the front door of the Ohio Statehouse. He had been active in Ferguson and a lead organizer for the Justice for John Crawford campaign.

Edward Crawford Jr., 27, was fatally shot but made to look like a suicide in May 2017 after telling acquaintances that people were following him. A photo of Crawford throwing a tear gas canister back to protect kids from police during a Ferguson protest has won several awards. His children have not seen one dime.

In October, 24-year-old Danye Jones‘s death was made to look like a suicide. Danye was the son of Ferguson protestor, Melissa McKinnie. His body was found lynched in a tree in her yard, less than 10 minutes from Ferguson.

Bassem Masri, a 31-year-old Palestinian American who revolutionized livestreaming after showing viewers globally the protest of Ferguson demonstrations, was believed to have been killed on a bus and made to look like an overdose.

Unlike the many unspoken names we remember at this moment, we must not forget their entry into these movements.

There was no need to train Dorian on how to tell the truth; his granny already taught him well. There was no need for a Black Lives Matter chant because Dorian was already walking with the Mike Browns, showing the community that his life already mattered. He will be remembered for this legacy for many years to come. That’s what I and countless others will pass on to the youth.

I want the world to remember him for more than a young brother who was allegedly shot down in self-defense, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. A spokesperson for the prosecuting attorney’s office stated that the person was released after no criminal charges were filed within the 24-hour maximum holding period. Many residents of the Canfield Drive Neighborhood reported that they heard no gunshots that night or the following morning.

Dorian was more than just an all-around good guy; he was someone I would trust to walk my son anywhere, anytime, because I know he will always walk with integrity.

Reporting live from Ferguson,

Tory Russell

Tory Russell is a Ferguson Uprising organizer, internationally recognized Black movement leader, speaker and political strategist.

