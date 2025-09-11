Ashra Kwesi on Egypt & Ron Lacks on Henrietta Lacks’ Legacy

Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

Join us this Thursday morning for an incredible opportunity to engage with esteemed Kemetologist Ashra Kwesi, who will share his transformative journeys to Egypt and the profound reasons that draw him back time and again. Before Brother Kwesi, listen to Ron Lacks, the grandson of the iconic Henrietta Lacks, as he passionately recounts his family’s brave fight for justice after Henrietta’s cells were taken without consent and exploited in medical research across the globe. We’re also excited to welcome Detroit-based historian Michael Imhotep, who will provide insightful perspectives.

The Big Show kicks off at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM and at wolbbaltimore.com. You can also tune in to WOL 95.9 FM, 1450 AM, and woldcnews.com. To be part of this enlightening discussion, call 800-450-7876 and listen live on TuneIn Radio and Alexa. In the DMV area, catch us on 104.1 HD2 FM, 93.9 HD2 FM, or 102.3 HD2 FM. Don’t miss out on this compelling and thought-provoking dialogue! Be there on Thursday morning to explore important issues affecting our community. Remember, all programs are available for free on your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and watch your ideas take flight on the airwaves!

