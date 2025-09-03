Woody Allen Praises Trump’s Acting Ability, Says He’s Not A “Trumper”

Woody Allen, a man of questionable maneuvers and dogged by personal scandal, has not made many public appearances of late. However, in a recent interview, the veteran filmmaker praised President Donald Trump’s acting ability, although adding that he doesn’t consider himself a supporter.

Woody Allen, 89, sat down with Bill Maher for his Club Random podcast, and the pair discussed a moment where Allen and Trump crossed paths professionally. Maher shared his views on Allen’s controversial relationship and marriage to his former partner, Mia Farrow’s adopted daughter, sparking a conversation about the Me Too Movement and cancel culture.

Around the 1:28 mark, Allen let it be known that while he is “not a Trumper,” it allowed him a moment to recall his time directing Trump on the set of the 1998 film, Celebrity.

“I’m one of the few people who can say he directed Trump,” Allen says. “I directed Trump in a movie.”

Allen added, “he was a pleasure to work with and a very good actor. He was very polite and hit his mark and did everything correctly, and had a real flair for show business.”

This prompted Maher to butt in to harken back to their discussion about cancel culture and how his praise of Trump could add fuel to the fire, with Allen hammering home his stance.

“Well, you know, I’m a Democrat. I voted for Kamala Harris. And I take issue with him, you know, on 95 percent of the things. Maybe 99 percent. But as an actor, he was very good. He was very convincing and very, you know, he has a charismatic quality as an actor,” Allen added.

Listen to Woody Allen’s interview with Club Random below.

