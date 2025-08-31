Listen Live
Baltimore Buzzes As Powerball Jackpot Soars To $1.1 Billion

Published on August 31, 2025

Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.1 billion! The Powerball jackpot surged from its prior estimate of $950 million up to $1.1 billion, now ranking as the fifth-largest in the game’s history. The lump-sum cash option stands near $498 million before taxes, while the full annuity payout stretches over 30 years. “Who doesn’t like money?” asked Mike Posner, who works at Charles Village Discount Liquors, as he watched the line of hopeful buyers grow. The spike in sales wasn’t limited to one store local lottery machines across the city are seeing heavy foot traffic as people take their shot at becoming overnight millionaires. The sheer size of the jackpot creates widespread buzz and urgency especially around holiday weekends like Labor Day.

What This Means for Players & the Local Community

