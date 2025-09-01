Listen Live
Professor Ampim on African Studies & Wellness for Holidays

Professor Manu Ampim Returns with African Studies Insights and Holiday Wellness Tips

Join Professor Manu Ampim for African studies perspectives, Garveyite wisdom from Brother Senghor Baye, and healthy holiday cooking alternatives.

Published on September 1, 2025

Join us this Monday morning as we welcome Professor Manu Ampim from Contra Costa College back to our classroom! A leading researcher in African studies, Professor Ampim, will offer valuable insights that you won’t want to miss. Before him, we’ll hear from Garveyite Brother Senghor Baye, whose perspectives promise to enrich our discussion. We’re also excited to have a holistic doctor and restaurateur, Dr. Baruch, kick off our session with innovative and healthy alternatives for your holiday cookout.

Catch The Big Show starting at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM and wolbbaltimore.com. You can also tune in on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, as well as at woldcnews.com. Want to be a part of the conversation? Call 800-450-7876 to participate. Plus, listen live on TuneIn Radio and Alexa, or in the DMV area on 104.1 HD2 FM, 93.9 HD2 FM, and 102.3 HD2 FM. This is your chance to engage in a thought-provoking dialogue that matters to our community. Don’t let this opportunity pass you by! Tune in Monday morning to learn, discuss, and make your voice heard. All programs are available for free on your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and witness your ideas come to life on the radio!

