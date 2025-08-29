Listen Live
MVA Offers Learner's Permit Test To Youthworks Participants

Published on August 29, 2025

The MVA has partnered with Baltimore City’s YouthWorks Summer Program to offer on site learner’s permit testing for local students. This initiative is in an effort to expand access to essential licensing services, and push to bring services directly into communities and make the licensing process more accessible for young Marylanders.

Twelve YouthWorks participants took part in the one-day testing event, which eliminated the need for students to travel to an MVA branch to take the test.

MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer said in a press release,

“This is about more than just taking a test.”

“At the MVA, we believe in meeting Marylanders where they are—whether that’s in our branch offices, online, or directly in their community. Through key partnerships, we strive to bring critical services and support directly to all our customers.”

In-school learner’s permit testing is available to all Maryland school districts by request. The agency updated the learner’s permit exam in 2024, offering it in 17 languages, including Plain Language English and American Sign Language (ASL).

