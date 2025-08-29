BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30

Listen Live
BGE Urges Customers to Apply for Energy Bill Relief by Sept. 30

Published on August 29, 2025

Baltimore Gas and Electric’s customers are expected to save on their monthly bills next summer.
BGE is reminding customers that there’s still time to apply for its Customer Relief Fund, a program designed to help households behind on their energy bills.

Launched on July 1, the program is funded by a $15 million donation from BGE’s parent company, Exelon, and is being administered in partnership with the United Way of Central Maryland.

Since opening, more than 50,000 customers have applied. So far, a little over half have been approved, with more than $11 million already distributed. The average grant for eligible households is just over $400.

The program will run through September 30 or until funds are fully exhausted.

Eligibility Requirements

  • Must be a BGE customer
  • Must have a past-due balance of at least $250 that is more than 60 days overdue
  • Must meet either:
    • Limited income eligibility: Family of four earning $64,300/year or less
    • Moderate income eligibility: Family of four earning $128,600/year or less

For full eligibility guidelines by household size and to apply, customers can click here.

