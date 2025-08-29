BGE Reminds Customers To Apply For Energy Bill Relief Before Sept. 30

Source: Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner

BGE is reminding customers that there’s still time to apply for its Customer Relief Fund, a program designed to help households behind on their energy bills.

Launched on July 1, the program is funded by a $15 million donation from BGE’s parent company, Exelon, and is being administered in partnership with the United Way of Central Maryland.

Since opening, more than 50,000 customers have applied. So far, a little over half have been approved, with more than $11 million already distributed. The average grant for eligible households is just over $400.

The program will run through September 30 or until funds are fully exhausted.

Eligibility Requirements

Must be a BGE customer

Must have a past-due balance of at least $250 that is more than 60 days overdue

that is more than 60 days overdue Must meet either: Limited income eligibility : Family of four earning $64,300/year or less Moderate income eligibility : Family of four earning $128,600/year or less



For full eligibility guidelines by household size and to apply, customers can click here.