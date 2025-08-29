Listen Live
Local

MTA Creates Emergency Transit Option After Cyberattack

MTA Launches Emergency Transportation Service After Cyberattack Disrupts Mobility Scheduling

Published on August 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

MTA Holiday Bus
Source: Courtesy of MTA / Courtesy of MTA

The Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) announced Friday that it is providing an emergency transportation option for riders with mobility devices following a cyberattack that disrupted parts of its system.

The breach, which occurred earlier this week, disabled MTA’s ability to schedule or rebook trips for its Mobility paratransit service. While existing reservations will still be honored, riders cannot make new bookings through the system.

To ensure access to urgent care, riders who use mobility devices can now call Hart to Heart at 443-573-2037 for transportation to medical appointments. Eligible passengers may also use the MTA’s Call-A-Ride program online or by phone at 410-664-2030.

The agency has not disclosed who is behind the cyberattack, but said it is actively investigating the unauthorized access to its systems.

Despite the disruption, MTA emphasized that its core services—including Local Bus, Metro Subway, Light Rail, MARC, Mobility, Call-A-Ride, and Commuter Bus—remain operational. However, riders may experience interruptions to real-time updates and call center functions. That means passengers will not see digital notifications about train arrivals or departures at stations until the systems are restored.

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
Buy Black B'More
Local

Submit Your Business For A Chance To Be Featured On Buy Black Bmore!

Local

Battle Of The Beltway: When Ravens and Commanders Fans Go Head-to-Head

Buy Black B'More
Buy Black

Buy Black Tuesday [8-19-2025]

Entertainment

College Basketball Star Deng Mayar, 22, Passes Away in Drowning Incident

10 Items
Local

Morgan State University Named A Top 10 HBCU In LinkedIn’s New College Rankings

Sports

John Wall Announces Retirement After 11 Seasons in the NBA

MTA Link Bus
Local

MTA To Ban Riders Who Harass Or Assault Others Under New Policy

Local

Field Of Screams Maryland To Skips 2025 Season

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close