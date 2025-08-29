MTA Launches Emergency Transportation Service After Cyberattack Disrupts Mobility Scheduling

Source: Courtesy of MTA / Courtesy of MTA

The Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) announced Friday that it is providing an emergency transportation option for riders with mobility devices following a cyberattack that disrupted parts of its system.

The breach, which occurred earlier this week, disabled MTA’s ability to schedule or rebook trips for its Mobility paratransit service. While existing reservations will still be honored, riders cannot make new bookings through the system.

To ensure access to urgent care, riders who use mobility devices can now call Hart to Heart at 443-573-2037 for transportation to medical appointments. Eligible passengers may also use the MTA’s Call-A-Ride program online or by phone at 410-664-2030.

The agency has not disclosed who is behind the cyberattack, but said it is actively investigating the unauthorized access to its systems.

Despite the disruption, MTA emphasized that its core services—including Local Bus, Metro Subway, Light Rail, MARC, Mobility, Call-A-Ride, and Commuter Bus—remain operational. However, riders may experience interruptions to real-time updates and call center functions. That means passengers will not see digital notifications about train arrivals or departures at stations until the systems are restored.

