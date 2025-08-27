Listen Live
Fred Hampton Jr. Addresses Trump's Chicago Troop Threat & More

Chairman Fred Hampton Jr. Addresses Trump’s Chicago Troop Threat and Father’s Legacy

Chairman Fred Hampton Jr. confronts Trump's Chicago deployment threats while celebrating his father's freedom fighter legacy and reparations initiatives.

Published on August 27, 2025

Join us this Wednesday morning for an engaging and vital discussion led by Chairman Fred Hampton, who will provide a critical analysis of Donald Trump’s alarming threat to deploy troops in his hometown of Chicago. He will also share exciting details about a special weekend celebration honoring his father, Fred Hampton Sr., a true Freedom Fighter. Before the Chairman takes the mic, Kamm Howard from Reparations United will unveil a groundbreaking plan aimed at securing reparations. Before Kamm, esteemed media analysts Wayne Gillman and Reggie Thomas will delve into Trump’s provocative threat to revoke the FCC licenses of NBC and ABC. Kicking off the event, Pastor Anthony Williams, a dedicated figure in the Chicago community, will emphasize the importance of civility as a powerful antidote to violence.

The Big Show begins at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM and wolbbaltimore.com. You can also catch us on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, as well as on woldcnews.com. To participate and listen live, call 800-450-7876, or tune in via TuneIn Radio and Alexa. If you’re in the DMV area, don’t miss us on 104.1 HD2 FM, 93.9 HD2 FM, and 102.3 HD2 FM.

