Listen Live
Local

Ivan Bates Urges Tougher Juvenile Crime Laws

Ivan Bates Pushes for Stronger Juvenile Crime Laws Amid Repeat Offender Concerns

Published on August 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Criminal Charges Announced Against Baltimore Police Officers In Freddie Gray's Death
Source: Andrew Burton / Getty

Baltimore’s overall crime numbers are improving, but City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates says juvenile repeat offenders remain a major challenge.

Bates is urging state lawmakers to pass stronger laws for juveniles who reoffend while under court supervision, including those wearing ankle monitors. He argued that courts, rather than the Department of Juvenile Services (DJS), should handle violations, and he floated the idea of holding parents responsible when their children cut off monitors or abscond.

“If they cut off their ankle bracelet, if they abscond, then you need to allow DJS to know as soon as possible,” Bates said. “Or we could look to hold you accountable for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.”

Some lawmakers have praised Bates’ push but remain cautious about legislative appetite for stricter measures.

“I applaud Ivan’s efforts,” said Sen. Bill Folden (R-District 4). “He’s got the right mindset, but it has to be a collaborative approach in partnership with the Department of Juvenile Services.”

Folden added that while he supports discussing changes, the legislature’s Democratic majority may be reluctant to back proposals that increase parental accountability. Still, he said he is hopeful acting DJS Secretary Betsy Fox Tolentino can help drive reform.

“It’s a runaway train right now,” Folden said. “Ivan Bates has the right mindset to try to curb it and facilitate reasonable measures for enforcement and prosecution.”

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
Buy Black B'More
Local

Submit Your Business For A Chance To Be Featured On Buy Black Bmore!

Local

Battle Of The Beltway: When Ravens and Commanders Fans Go Head-to-Head

Buy Black B'More
Buy Black

Buy Black Tuesday [8-19-2025]

Entertainment

College Basketball Star Deng Mayar, 22, Passes Away in Drowning Incident

10 Items
Local

Morgan State University Named A Top 10 HBCU In LinkedIn’s New College Rankings

Sports

John Wall Announces Retirement After 11 Seasons in the NBA

MTA Link Bus
Local

MTA To Ban Riders Who Harass Or Assault Others Under New Policy

Local

Field Of Screams Maryland To Skips 2025 Season

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close