Orioles’ 2026 Schedule Released: Home Opener Set For March 26 vs. Twins

Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty

With the 2025 season winding down, Orioles fans can begin turning their attention to 2026. Major League Baseball released the full 162-game slate on Tuesday, and Baltimore will open its campaign at Camden Yards on March 26 against the Minnesota Twins.

Game times have not yet been announced, but the opener will mark the start of a three-game weekend series, with a built-in off day on March 27 in case of weather.

The Orioles will aim to bounce back into playoff contention after a disappointing 2025. How the roster shapes up this winter, particularly the starting rotation, will be central to those hopes. The question remains: will an in-house arm like Kyle Bradish or Trevor Rogers take the ball on Opening Day, or will GM Mike Elias pursue a top starter?

Key Highlights from the Schedule

Opening Day at Home: Baltimore hosts the Twins March 26–29.

Baltimore hosts the Twins March 26–29. Rivalry Renewed: The Orioles face the Nationals in two weekend series—May 15–17 in Washington and June 26–28 at Camden Yards.

The Orioles face the Nationals in two weekend series—May 15–17 in Washington and June 26–28 at Camden Yards. Love Local? Get more! Join the WOLB Talk 1010 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Division Play: The first AL East opponent won’t arrive until April 24, when Boston visits for a three-game set. In total, Baltimore will play 52 division games.

The first AL East opponent won’t arrive until April 24, when Boston visits for a three-game set. In total, Baltimore will play 52 division games. Road Challenges: The O’s face three separate three-city road trips. The first comes in June, with nine games in nine days against the Mariners, Dodgers, and Angels. Two more grueling swings follow in August, including stops in Texas, Minnesota, Tampa Bay, St. Louis, Sacramento, and Colorado.

The O’s face three separate three-city road trips. The first comes in June, with nine games in nine days against the Mariners, Dodgers, and Angels. Two more grueling swings follow in August, including stops in Texas, Minnesota, Tampa Bay, St. Louis, Sacramento, and Colorado. Season Finale: For the second straight year, Baltimore closes the regular season at Yankee Stadium, Sept. 25–27.

Baltimore avoided three-city trips entirely in 2025 but won’t have that luxury next season. The grind of August, in particular, could shape the Orioles’ playoff chances.

Full 2026 Orioles Schedule

March 26–29: Twins (home)

March 30–April 1: Rangers (home)

April 3–5: Pirates (road)

April 6–8: White Sox (road)

April 10–12: Giants (home)

April 13–15: Diamondbacks (home)

April 16–19: Guardians (road)

April 20–22: Royals (road)

April 24–26: Red Sox (home)

April 28–30: Astros (home)

May 1–4: Yankees (road)

May 5–7: Marlins (road)

May 8–10: Athletics (home)

May 11–13: Yankees (home)

May 15–17: Nationals (road)

May 18–20: Rays (road)

May 22–24: Tigers (home)

May 25–27: Rays (home)

May 28–31: Blue Jays (home)

June 2–4: Red Sox (road)

June 5–7: Blue Jays (road)

June 8–11: Mariners (home)

June 12–14: Padres (home)

June 16–18: Mariners (road)

June 19–21: Dodgers (road)

June 22–24: Angels (road)

June 26–28: Nationals (home)

June 29–July 1: White Sox (home)

July 3–5: Reds (road)

July 7–9: Cubs (home)

July 10–12: Royals (home)

July 14: All-Star Game (Philadelphia)

July 17–19: Astros (road)

July 20–22: Red Sox (road)

July 24–26: Braves (home)

July 27–29: Tigers (road)

July 31–Aug. 2: Phillies (home)

Aug. 4–6: Angels (home)

Aug. 7–9: Rangers (road)

Aug. 10–12: Twins (road)

Aug. 14–17: Rays (road)

Aug. 18–20: Yankees (home)

Aug. 21–23: Rays (home)

Aug. 25–27: Cardinals (road)

Aug. 28–30: Athletics (road)

Aug. 31–Sept. 2: Rockies (road)

Sept. 3–6: Red Sox (home)

Sept. 7–9: Guardians (home)

Sept. 11–13: Blue Jays (road)

Sept. 14–16: Mets (road)

Sept. 18–20: Brewers (home)

Sept. 21–23: Blue Jays (home)

Sept. 25–27: Yankees (road)