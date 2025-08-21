Source: SOPA Images / Getty

It’s been a few years since the infamous debut of the Popeyes’ Chicken Sandwich, which led to more than a few people taking penitentiary chances over the fried chicken treat. But luckily, the hype died down and violence over processed fried chicken has since fallen…until now.

According to the New York Post, a crazy brawl broke out on a carnival cruise trip on Monday (Aug. 18), and apparently, it was over some tasty chicken tenders (well, we assume they were tasty if it led to fisticuffs). A few days ago, a video began circulating on social media that captured a wild brouhaha on the Carnival cruise ship Sunshine in which a big group of people were exchanging haymakers left and right while security guards watched from a safe distance after failing to break up the melee.

It ended with the cameraman, Mike Terra, looking into his phone and saying, “Over chicken tenders is crazy.”

The NY Post reports:

The avid cruiser later responded to intrigued commenters, calling the ruckus an “isolated incident” that escalated over “more” than just food around 2 a.m. after the ship set sail from Miami.

And when reached by The Post on Wednesday, Terra admitted: “We weren’t close enough to know why [the fight] really started, we just knew they were in line for food.”

Terra captioned his video: “I always hear carnival is ghetto/ratchet I been cruising for years but this my 1st time seeing some action on a ship I was on YNs was tripping.”

We’re gonna have to have some of those participants get online and break down what happened and whether or not it really was over chicken nuggets, because this is hella intriguing now. This isn’t going to help Carnival’s rep.

What do y’all think about this situation? Let us know in the comments section below.

Brawl Breaks Out On Carnival Cruise Ship Over…Chicken Tenders?! was originally published on hiphopwired.com