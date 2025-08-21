Listen Live
Local

Maryland Reminds Drivers: Stop For School Buses Or Face Fines

Maryland Officials Remind Drivers: Stop For School Buses Or Face Penalties

Published on August 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Children Boarding a School Bus with a Female Attendant on a Sunny Day
Source: FatCamera / Getty

With the new school year about to begin, Maryland transportation officials are warning drivers to obey state laws requiring them to stop for school buses, or risk steep fines and penalties.

Under Maryland law, all motorists must stop when a school bus is picking up or dropping off children. Despite this, enforcement data shows the rule is widely ignored. During the last school year alone, more than 20,000 automatic citations were issued to drivers who illegally passed stopped buses.

Officials caution that the real number of violations is likely far higher, since only nine of Maryland’s 24 school districts currently use bus-mounted enforcement cameras.

Drivers caught on camera face a $250 fine. Those stopped by police face up to a $570 fine and three points on their license.

Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration Administrator Chrissy Niser stressed that the law is designed to protect children, who may not always be aware of traffic dangers.

“Their focus may be on their friends, getting home, getting to school, and that excitement at the end of the day — not the vehicles that are passing by,” Niser said.

The law applies in nearly all situations, with one exception: drivers do not need to stop if they are separated from a bus by a physical barrier, such as a median, guardrail, or strip of grass.

State leaders emphasized that as students return to school routines, it is especially important for drivers to slow down, pay attention, and always stop for school buses to keep children safe.

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
Buy Black B'More
Local

Submit Your Business For A Chance To Be Featured On Buy Black Bmore!

Local

Battle Of The Beltway: When Ravens and Commanders Fans Go Head-to-Head

Buy Black B'More
Buy Black

Buy Black Tuesday [8-19-2025]

Entertainment

College Basketball Star Deng Mayar, 22, Passes Away in Drowning Incident

10 Items
Local

Morgan State University Named A Top 10 HBCU In LinkedIn’s New College Rankings

Sports

John Wall Announces Retirement After 11 Seasons in the NBA

MTA Link Bus
Local

MTA To Ban Riders Who Harass Or Assault Others Under New Policy

Local

Field Of Screams Maryland To Skips 2025 Season

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close