Maryland to Honor College Grants After Computer Glitch Error

Maryland Higher Education Commission To Honor Mistaken Grant Awards After Computer Glitch

Published on August 21, 2025

Graduation cap university on stack US dollar banknote, calculator.
Source: Pla2na / Getty

Hundreds of Maryland students were left scrambling this week after a computer error caused some state-funded college grants to vanish just days before the fall semester.

The Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) confirmed that a system glitch in its scholarship software incorrectly awarded Guaranteed Access Grants to students who did not qualify based on family size and income. Roughly 500 to 600 students may have been affected out of more than 11,000 recipients statewide.

Despite the mistake, MHEC announced Wednesday that it will honor the original award commitments for students impacted by the error.

“MHEC will honor initial award decisions for students the vendor has identified have been impacted by this error,” the agency said in a statement, noting that the glitch was caused by its vendor, Interclypse. “Although the exact number of affected students is still being verified, preliminary findings indicate that approximately 500–600 students may have been impacted.”

The agency added that Maryland is in the process of replacing its scholarship management system. A new vendor has been selected, with an updated platform expected by fall 2026.

Before MHEC’s announcement, many families were left in financial limbo.


The University System of Maryland called the sudden cancellations “devastating.” In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Our focus is on the affected students. Our campuses are communicating with them, and our leadership is in touch with MHEC and the governor’s office.”

Salisbury University confirmed it notified 25 students on Wednesday and is providing “one-time replacement awards” to ensure they can still attend.

Meanwhile, State Sen. William Foden (R-District 4) has requested the Maryland Attorney General’s Office review what happened.

