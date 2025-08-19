Listen Live
Local

Field Of Screams Maryland To Skips 2025 Season

Published on August 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Field of Scream Fund Raiser Faces Suit
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Field of Screams Maryland, a beloved Halloween tradition in Montgomery County that has drawn thousands of visitors annually, will be on hiatus this year as organizers undergo a “full transformation.”

In a statement, event officials said they are using the year to upgrade the entire trail and infrastructure at the Olney site, which is famous for its haunted mazes and trails. The attraction, recognized by USA Today in 2022 as the best haunted house in the country, plans to reopen in 2026.

“When we return in 2026, we will be unveiling the most extraordinary, immersive, and terrifying haunt experience you have ever seen,” organizers shared on their website.

Last year, the event drew an average of 1,936 visitors per night, according to Montgomery County Board of Appeals records. Field of Screams Maryland has been held at the Olney Boys and Girls Club for over 20 years, running from late September through early November, and serves as a key fundraiser for the nonprofit.

Brad Scott, executive director of the Olney Boys and Girls Club, said the pause will affect the organization’s Youth Scholarship Program, and the nonprofit is exploring alternative ways to support it. “Hundreds of community members benefit from this fundraiser each year,” Scott noted.

While organizers emphasized that the cancellation was their choice, tensions have grown in recent years between the event and nearby residents. Earlier this year, about a dozen community members opposed the club’s plans for new structures tied to the fundraiser. A Montgomery County hearing examiner recommended that the nonprofit resubmit its request with a full site plan and hold a public hearing to discuss potential impacts on traffic and the neighborhood.

Other Halloween attractions are also adjusting: Six Flags in Bowie will not host its annual Fright Fest as it prepares to close in November. For those seeking a scare this season, Markoff’s Haunted Forest and several other haunted attractions remain open in Maryland and the surrounding area.

Field Of Screams Maryland To Skips 2025 Season  was originally published on 92q.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
Buy Black B'More
Local

Submit Your Business For A Chance To Be Featured On Buy Black Bmore!

Local

Battle Of The Beltway: When Ravens and Commanders Fans Go Head-to-Head

Buy Black B'More
Buy Black

Buy Black Tuesday [8-19-2025]

Entertainment

College Basketball Star Deng Mayar, 22, Passes Away in Drowning Incident

10 Items
Local

Morgan State University Named A Top 10 HBCU In LinkedIn’s New College Rankings

Sports

John Wall Announces Retirement After 11 Seasons in the NBA

MTA Link Bus
Local

MTA To Ban Riders Who Harass Or Assault Others Under New Policy

Local

Field Of Screams Maryland To Skips 2025 Season

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close