Field Of Screams Maryland To Skips 2025 Season

Field of Screams Maryland, a beloved Halloween tradition in Montgomery County that has drawn thousands of visitors annually, will be on hiatus this year as organizers undergo a “full transformation.”

In a statement, event officials said they are using the year to upgrade the entire trail and infrastructure at the Olney site, which is famous for its haunted mazes and trails. The attraction, recognized by USA Today in 2022 as the best haunted house in the country, plans to reopen in 2026.

“When we return in 2026, we will be unveiling the most extraordinary, immersive, and terrifying haunt experience you have ever seen,” organizers shared on their website.

Last year, the event drew an average of 1,936 visitors per night, according to Montgomery County Board of Appeals records. Field of Screams Maryland has been held at the Olney Boys and Girls Club for over 20 years, running from late September through early November, and serves as a key fundraiser for the nonprofit.

Brad Scott, executive director of the Olney Boys and Girls Club, said the pause will affect the organization’s Youth Scholarship Program, and the nonprofit is exploring alternative ways to support it. “Hundreds of community members benefit from this fundraiser each year,” Scott noted.

While organizers emphasized that the cancellation was their choice, tensions have grown in recent years between the event and nearby residents. Earlier this year, about a dozen community members opposed the club’s plans for new structures tied to the fundraiser. A Montgomery County hearing examiner recommended that the nonprofit resubmit its request with a full site plan and hold a public hearing to discuss potential impacts on traffic and the neighborhood.

Other Halloween attractions are also adjusting: Six Flags in Bowie will not host its annual Fright Fest as it prepares to close in November. For those seeking a scare this season, Markoff’s Haunted Forest and several other haunted attractions remain open in Maryland and the surrounding area.

