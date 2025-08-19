Listen Live
Maryland Ranks 19th In WalletHub's 2025 Most Fun States

Published on August 19, 2025

It looks like Maryland is a pretty fun place to be! According to Wallet Hubs new report, Maryland has been ranked as the 19th most fun state in America. If you’re wondering how this info was ranked well, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 26 key indicators of a jolly good time that won’t break the bank. They range from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to nightlife options per capita.

Maryland’s ranking highlights its diverse offerings, with the state placing 25th for restaurants per capita, 15th for amusement parks per capita, and 20th for performing-arts theaters per capita.

Check out the full breakdown below,

Most Fun States to Visit in America

Overall Rank StateTotal Score Entertainment & Recreation Rank Nightlife Rank 
1California66.8913
2Florida63.8626
3Nevada58.1781
4Illinois58.1432
5New York56.9457
6Colorado56.17411
7Washington55.1764
8Texas52.96713
9Minnesota49.66108
10Oregon47.981210
11Louisiana46.68169
12Arizona46.19924
13Pennsylvania46.131315
14Ohio45.581512
15North Carolina44.941125
16Missouri44.551814
17Wisconsin42.98255
18Georgia42.361427
19Maryland42.041726
20Tennessee41.602220
21South Carolina41.181929
22Michigan39.712419
23Hawaii38.762145
24Massachusetts38.282721
25Utah38.252048
26Virginia37.192343
27Oklahoma36.522923
28New Mexico36.162636
29South Dakota35.873118
30Montana35.733516
31Alaska34.343034
32Wyoming33.852842
33Iowa33.283617
34Nebraska33.193232
35Idaho32.803335
36New Jersey31.703441
37Indiana31.283922
38Kentucky29.723831
39Maine29.043744
40North Dakota28.544337
41Kansas28.454239
42New Hampshire27.064149
43Connecticut26.914050
44Alabama26.904237
45Vermont24.694730
46Arkansas24.494547
47Delaware23.954646
48Rhode Island23.744833
49Mississippi21.054928
50West Virginia19.185040

Maryland Ranks 19th In WalletHub’s 2025 Most Fun States  was originally published on 92q.com

