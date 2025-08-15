Listen Live
Baltimore Police Investigating Deadly Downtown Hit-And-Run

Published on August 15, 2025

Baltimore Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that occurred early Thursday near downtown.

Officers were called around 12:15 a.m. to the intersection of North President and East Baltimore streets, where they found an adult man with severe injuries. He was taken to a local hospital but later died, police said.

Preliminary findings indicate the man was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Authorities have not released details about the suspect vehicle or driver.

According to Maryland’s online crash database, at least 275 people have died on the state’s roads this year, including 55 pedestrians. Last year, during the same period, there were 329 deaths statewide, 75 of them pedestrians. In Baltimore, police have recorded four fatal hit-and-runs so far in 2024.

The crash comes as Baltimore upgrades several downtown intersections— including where Pratt Street meets Light, Calvert, and President streets— to improve pedestrian safety, accessibility, and traffic flow. Mayor Brandon Scott has said the $1.6 million project is part of his 10-year Downtown Rise vision for a “more accessible and inviting” city center.

Anyone with information about Thursday’s incident is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Crash Team at 410-396-2606 or call 911.

