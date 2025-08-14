Listen Live
Dr. Gerald Horne Tackles Global Issues & the Marcus Garvey

Dr. Gerald Horne Tackles Global Issues and the Legacy of Marcus Garvey

Join Dr. Gerald Horne for insights on Texas gerrymandering, Gaza, Ukraine, BRICS, UFOs, and the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska.

Published on August 14, 2025

Get ready for an enlightening experience as University of Houston Professor Gerald Horne returns to our classroom this Thursday morning! Dr. Horne will tackle pressing topics that matter to us all, including the significance of Texas gerrymandering, the latest developments in Gaza and Ukraine, the presence of troops on our city streets, BRICS, and the anticipated Trump-Putin meeting happening in Alaska this Friday. But that’s not all! Before Dr. Horne takes the stage, acclaimed writer Simeon Booker Muhammad will shed light on the intriguing UFO phenomenon. Additionally, Haitian activist Dr. Jude Azard will share crucial updates on the evolving situation in Haiti.

Join us for **The Big Show**, kicking off at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM and at wolbbaltimore.com. You can also tune in to WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM or visit woldcnews.com. Want to join the conversation? Call 800-450-7876 and listen live through TuneIn Radio and Alexa. If you’re in the DMV area, catch us on 104.1 HD2 FM, 93.9 HD2 FM, and 102.3 HD2 FM. This is your chance to engage in a discussion that could shape our understanding of critical issues in our community. Don’t miss out! Tune in on Monday morning, and let’s dive deep into the subjects that affect us all. Plus, all programs are available for free on your favorite podcast platform. Connect with us on Twitter and Instagram to see your Black Ideas come to life on the radio. Together, let’s make our voices heard!

