Dr. Gerald Horne Tackles Global Issues and the Legacy of Marcus Garvey

Get ready for an enlightening experience as University of Houston Professor Gerald Horne returns to our classroom this Thursday morning! Dr. Horne will tackle pressing topics that matter to us all, including the significance of Texas gerrymandering, the latest developments in Gaza and Ukraine, the presence of troops on our city streets, BRICS, and the anticipated Trump-Putin meeting happening in Alaska this Friday. But that’s not all! Before Dr. Horne takes the stage, acclaimed writer Simeon Booker Muhammad will shed light on the intriguing UFO phenomenon. Additionally, Haitian activist Dr. Jude Azard will share crucial updates on the evolving situation in Haiti.

Join us for **The Big Show**, kicking off at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM and at wolbbaltimore.com. You can also tune in to WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM or visit woldcnews.com.

