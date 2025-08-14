Ravens, Commanders Cancel Joint Practice Ahead Of Preseason Matchup

Listen Live
Ravens, Commanders Cancel Joint Practice Before Preseason Game

Published on August 14, 2025

Washington Commanders v Baltimore Ravens
Source: Kara Durrette / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders have decided to cancel their joint practice originally scheduled for Wednesday, August 21, just two days before their preseason game in Washington.

In a joint statement released Thursday morning, the Ravens cited scheduling conflicts and player workload as key factors.

“Recognizing the logistical challenges – with our teams’ previous games scheduled on different days – and the added strain on players heading into a short week, the Ravens and Commanders mutually agreed to no longer hold a joint practice next week. Instead, we will concentrate on preparing for our upcoming preseason matchup,” the statement read.

Baltimore will now focus on its next preseason game this Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys. Meanwhile, Washington won’t play its second preseason contest until Monday, August 18.

The Ravens had previously used their August 5 joint practice against the Indianapolis Colts as a valuable opportunity for starters to face another team in a controlled setting. With most of Baltimore’s starters sitting out preseason games, Head Coach John Harbaugh confirmed Wednesday that the same approach will be taken in Dallas, keeping key players on the sidelines to minimize injury risk.

