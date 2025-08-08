Defense, Run Game, And Special Teams Lift Ravens In Preseason Opener

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens opened their preseason with a 24-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night at M&T Bank Stadium, relying on a familiar formula: strong defense, an efficient run game, and explosive special teams.

With many starters resting, the Ravens struggled through the air but found success on the ground and in the return game. Quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Devin Leary combined for just 59 passing yards on 5-of-19 attempts, but a deep and impactful rookie class helped Baltimore secure the victory.

The Ravens next travel to Arlington, Texas, for an Aug. 16 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Here’s a breakdown of the notable performances from Thursday’s game:

Keaton Mitchell, RB

The second-year back showed flashes of his pre-injury form, finishing with nine carries for 68 yards. Mitchell displayed vision, patience, and burst, capping the opening touchdown drive with a pair of back-to-back long runs. Head coach John Harbaugh praised his ability to bounce runs outside, cut back inside, and contribute in the passing game.

LaJohntay Wester, WR/PR

The rookie sixth-round pick delivered the game’s biggest highlight: an 87-yard punt return touchdown that included multiple broken tackles and open-field acceleration. Wester also led the Ravens in receiving with two catches for 41 yards. While the returner job remains competitive, Wester made a strong case for the role.

Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB

After an early exit, Armour-Davis returned to the field following Bilhal Kone’s injury and played extensively. He recorded two pass breakups, held up in both outside and slot coverage, and contributed on special teams. Harbaugh said Armour-Davis “played exceptionally well.”

Rasheen Ali, RB

Ali continues to strengthen his roster chances on special teams. He had a 69-yard kickoff return in the second quarter — longer than any Ravens return last season — and added two carries for 21 yards. Though a crowded backfield may limit his chances, Ali could be difficult to stash on the practice squad.

Pass Rush Unit

Baltimore’s depth on the defensive line was apparent. David Ojabo recorded a sack off the edge, Adisa Isaac cleaned up a Mike Green pressure for another, and linemen Aeneas Peebles, C.J. Ravenell, and C.J. Okoye frequently collapsed the pocket. While the group didn’t face the Colts’ first-string offensive line, the pressure on early downs led to consistent third-and-long situations.

Tyler Loop, K

Loop’s preseason debut had a rocky start with a missed 46-yard field goal, but the rookie recovered with a 52-yarder in the fourth quarter and three made extra points. Harbaugh said Loop “passed the test,” noting his overall solid performance despite the early miss.

Quarterbacks Struggle

The Ravens managed more touchdowns (three) than completions (two) in the first half. Rush opened with an interception and finished 2-for-4 for 16 yards. Leary completed just 3-of-12 passes for 43 yards and one interception. He also drew multiple pass interference calls, but the offense lacked rhythm and timing, especially on deeper routes.

Harbaugh acknowledged the poor performance, joking, “Has an NFL preseason game ever been won with 59 passing yards?”

Bilhal Kone, CB

The rookie sixth-round pick suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first quarter while attempting to break up a third-down pass. Kone, who had already missed time in camp with a shoulder injury, had impressed coaches with his athleticism and ball skills. He was carted off the field and later diagnosed with a torn ligament.

“It’s very unfortunate,” said defensive lineman Mike Green. “He’s got the type of mentality that he can battle through adversity.”

Daniel Faalele, RG

Faalele continues to face questions in pass protection. After being overpowered in a practice earlier this week, the 380-pound lineman was beaten cleanly by Colts reserve Adetomiwa Adebawore for a sack in the first quarter. Faalele has slimmed down to improve agility, but Thursday’s showing raised concerns about his anchor against power rushers.