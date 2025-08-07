Listen Live
Baltimore County Residents Get Free Access to CCBC Essex Pool

Published on August 7, 2025

Abstract transparent water shadow surface texture natural ripple on blue background
Source: Kwangmoozaa / Getty

CCBC Essex has opened its indoor pool for free community swim hours, available Monday through Thursday through August 15.

“By opening the CCBC Essex pool, we are taking a small but meaningful step toward correcting that history and providing our residents with the safe, shared spaces they deserve,” Jackson said.

Community Swim Schedule at CCBC Essex (Now through August 15):

  • Mondays & Wednesdays: 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
  • Tuesdays & Thursdays: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
  • Special Hours: 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. on Monday, August 11, and Wednesday, August 13

Baltimore County residents must check in at the Wellness and Athletic Center and complete a waiver before entering.

More details can be found on CCBC Essex’s pool website.

