Sen. Tim Scott Continues ‘America Is Not A Racist’ Narrative While Speaking To American Racist Charlie Kirk

If history even bothers to remember Sen. Tim Scott — the only Black U.S. senator to represent South Carolina in the state’s entire 236-year history of having U.S. senators — he’ll be remembered as the Black MAGA Republican who made defending America against allegations of racism his entire public persona. He’ll be known as the GOP’s resident “Black friend” who pops up at Black churches to spread the MAGA gospel about how America’s post-racial era is upon us and President Donald Trump is the glorious white savior we have to thank for ushering it in. (Not that it ever needed to be ushered in, because America was never a racist country, amirite?)

Recently, the good senator — who made himself white America’s sunken place sweetheart by ignoring the data that indicates America is, indeed, a racist country — has been promoting his new book titled One Nation Always Under God, ironically, to describe a country that hadn’t adopted the phrase “under God” until 1954. Predictably, he’s still out here milking his identity as a Black conservative who believes emphatically that “America is not a racist country.”

And who better to make this point to than loud and proud white nationalist and MAGA-fied racist Charlie Kirk.

That’s right, y’all: MAGA America’s favorite contestant on So You Think You Can Shuck And Jive recently sat down with the mediocre white man — who hates Martin Luther King Jr., believes the Exonerated Five should be in prison, and is a proponent of the white nationalist Great Replacement Theory — to talk about how racism in America is a thing of the past and a product of “original sin.”

“One of the things I wanted to do, one of the most controversial things I’ve ever said, I think, as a public official, is that America is not a racist country,” Scott told Kirk. “I was attacked vehemently in response to President Biden’s comments and Kamala Harris’ comments, and the whole world went crazy.” Neither former President Joe Biden nor former VP Kamala Harris has ever declared that America is racist — because they’re the kind of safe Democrats who would always refuse to tell that truth — so it’s unclear which of their “comments” he’s referring to, but whatever.

“When I wrote this book, I had that in the back of my mind,” Scott continued. “See, America, we certainly have an original sin. We all do. We were born into sin and conceived in wickedness, in a way. The truth of the matter, though, is that we’ve always fought for our identity through the Declaration of Independence, that God gave us these inalienable rights that come from God, not from man.”

So, there you have it, folks: it’s not that America is racist, it’s that we’re all racist and sinful because Adam and Eve messed it up for everybody.

Look, I could waste my bandwidth explaining basic history and the fact that the Declaration of Independence was adopted by the U.S. nearly a full century before the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, and nearly a full two centuries before the Civil Rights Act of 1964, but it’s pointless, really. Scott is talking about a colorblind America to a white man who is afraid of Black pilots because, for whatever reason, he thinks they go through a different process to become pilots than their white counterparts. The last time I remember Kirk having some sambo-licious Black man on his show for a chat about race, he asked him if “Black America” prefers “gangbanging” to Trump support.

Hell, just last year, Scott was celebrating America by claiming, “We are living MLK’s dream.” Just over a year later, he’s trying to have a Kumbaya session with Kirk, who once told Uncle Ruckus acolyte Jason Whitlock that, “based on every objective analysis,” MLK gave us “more race focus and less emphasis on character and conduct.”

Sen. Tim Scott has never really had a serious conversation about race in America because he is not a serious man. The fact that he’s talking to a racist about how racism is over only further demonstrates how unserious he is about it all.

It’s just too bad that he has made “America is not a racist country” his entire personality. Now, he’s stuck in that lie, and, again, it’s virtually all he’ll be remembered for.

