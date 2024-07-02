Listen Live
UPS to close Baltimore County warehouse, lay off 540 people

Published on July 2, 2024

UPS Delivery Van In Cirencester

Source: Mike Kemp / Getty

United Parcel Service intends to close a Baltimore County distribution warehouse and lay off 540 workers, according to a state database.

UPS notified the Maryland Department of Labor on June 20 that it is closing its facility at 3901 Vero Road on Aug. 23. The 182,000-square foot facility is located off of Interstate 95 and just southwest of Baltimore city limits.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: UPS to close Baltimore County warehouse, lay off 540 people

 

