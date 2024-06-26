WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Join us on Wednesday morning for an inspiring and informative discussion led by a panel of progressive clergy leaders on voter participation and education. Before the panel, music historian Bill Carpenter will honor Black Music Month by delving into Baltimore’s rich Black Music Heritage. Activist Dayvon Love will also provide a Reparations update and examine the juvenile justice system.

The show starts at 6 am ET, 5 am CT, 3 am PT, and 11 am BST on WOLB 1010 AM and wolbbaltimore.com, as well as WOL 95.9 FM, 1450 AM, and woldcnews.com. Participate and listen live by calling 800 450 7876 or tuning in via TuneIn Radio, Alexa, or in the DMV on 104.1hd3 FM, 93.9hd3 FM, and 102.3hd3 FM. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this thought-provoking discussion! Tune in on Wednesday morning to engage in the conversation and learn about the issues impacting our community. You can access all programs for free on your favorite podcast platform, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram to see your Black ideas come to life!

Bill Carpenter & Dayvon Love | The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com