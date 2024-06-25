WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

A 1.8 magnitude earthquake shook Maryland just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. While not severe, it marks the third earthquake to be felt in Maryland this year.

The earthquake was centered in Montgomery County, in Spencerville, according to the United States Geological Survey.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: ‘Micro’ earthquake shook parts of Maryland Tuesday, third in the state this year