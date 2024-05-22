Listen Live
Local

Baltimore youths say a redeveloped Harborplace should be cleaner and drama-free

Published on May 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Baltimore Inner Harbor, Maryland

Source: Douglas Rissing / Getty

There are generations of young people who have never experienced Harborplace in its heyday, with lots of shops, eateries and fun places to hang out.

They only know what’s left of the downtown waterfront and the mostly vacant green pavilions, slated for redevelopment by developer P. David Bramble and his company, MCB Real Estate. Like teenagers before them, today’s youths still meet friends there, most often during spring, summer and other school breaks. But they also say the site has become a magnet for fights and other drama, or a place they don’t really visit.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore youths say a redeveloped Harborplace should be cleaner and drama-free

 

More from WOLB Talk 1010

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close