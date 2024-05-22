There are generations of young people who have never experienced Harborplace in its heyday, with lots of shops, eateries and fun places to hang out.
They only know what’s left of the downtown waterfront and the mostly vacant green pavilions, slated for redevelopment by developer P. David Bramble and his company, MCB Real Estate. Like teenagers before them, today’s youths still meet friends there, most often during spring, summer and other school breaks. But they also say the site has become a magnet for fights and other drama, or a place they don’t really visit.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore youths say a redeveloped Harborplace should be cleaner and drama-free
-
Lunch with Labor 3/12/24
-
Guests Dr. Kmt Schockley & Lloyd Strayhorn | Carl Nelson Show
-
Ice Cream Distributed In Maryland Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella
-
VIDEO: Woman Sets Fire To Popular Baltimore Restaurant Papi Cuisine
-
Maryland Lawmakers & Residents Push Back Against Cannabis Entrepreneur
-
Marilyn Mosby, Dr. A & Pam Africa | Carl Nelson Show
-
Maryland Lawmakers Pass Relief Legislation To Assist Port Workers Affected By Key Bridge Collapse
-
Diddy Seeks Dismissal Of Jane Doe’s Assault Lawsuit, Claims It Never Happened