Sheila Dixon raises $523K for Baltimore mayor campaign in latest fundraising period

Published on January 17, 2024

The latest batch of Baltimore City campaign finance reports trickled in Wednesday, and provide some insight into this spring’s Democratic mayoral primary. First-term Mayor Brandon Scott is facing former mayor Sheila Dixon, businessman Bob Wallace, and several other candidates in a Democratic primary race that all signs suggest will be competitive.

Dixon raised $523,000 in 2023, a healthy jump from her reporting this time last year, which showed she had just $5,000 on hand. Bob Wallace reported having $230,000 — more than $200,000 of that sum comes from a self-loan.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Sheila Dixon raises $523K for Baltimore mayor campaign in latest fundraising period

 

