The latest batch of Baltimore City campaign finance reports trickled in Wednesday, and provide some insight into this spring’s Democratic mayoral primary. First-term Mayor Brandon Scott is facing former mayor Sheila Dixon, businessman Bob Wallace, and several other candidates in a Democratic primary race that all signs suggest will be competitive.
Dixon raised $523,000 in 2023, a healthy jump from her reporting this time last year, which showed she had just $5,000 on hand. Bob Wallace reported having $230,000 — more than $200,000 of that sum comes from a self-loan.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Sheila Dixon raises $523K for Baltimore mayor campaign in latest fundraising period
