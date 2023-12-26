Sadiki Bakari & Political Blogger Brandon l The Carl Nelson Show

Futuristic Researcher Sadiki Bakari takes over our classroom on the first day of Kwanzaa. He will provide us with an AI Artificial Intelligence update as well as explain God Activision Technology and Ascension Algorithm and their relationship to Transhumanism. Before Brother Sadiki, Political Blogger Brandon will review Donald Trump’s claim that, as President Trump, was immune from prosecution.
What Is The True Meaning Of Kwanzaa?
Learn More About The 54 Countries of Africa
