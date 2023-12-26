Sadiki Bakari & Political Blogger Brandon l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Futuristic Researcher Sadiki Bakari takes over our classroom on the first day of Kwanzaa. He will provide us with an AI Artificial Intelligence update as well as explain God Activision Technology and Ascension Algorithm and their relationship to Transhumanism. Before Brother Sadiki, Political Blogger Brandon will review Donald Trump’s claim that, as President Trump, was immune from prosecution.

What Is The True Meaning Of Kwanzaa?

Learn More About The 54 Countries of Africa

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

