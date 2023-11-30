An FBI agent was a victim of a carjacking in Washington, D.C., highlighting the rising crime trend in the Nation’s Capital. From last year to now, carjacking reports have doubled and the city has issued warnings to citizens and visitors alike.
As reported by Fox 5 DC, an employee of the FBI was the victim of an armed carjacking Wednesday (November 29) afternoon according to reports. The crime happened around 3:45 local time in the city’s Northeast section. The victim says they were approached by a pair of armed assailants who took the vehicle via gunpoint before speeding off. The vehicle was located less than a mile away in the city’s Southwest section.
The two suspects, who both appeared to be in their late teens or early 20s, were seen on camera footage and a citywide search is on for the pair. The FBI and the Metropolitan Police Department are both conducting a search, and a $10,000 reward has been announced for the capture of the suspects.
The same evening of the carjacking incident, the D.C. Council held a Public Safety Committee hearing to address the rise of violent crimes across the city and the ACT Now bill aimed at extending policing procedures and eliminating open-air drug markets among other tactics.
—
Photo: Getty
FBI Agent Was A Carjacking Victim In Washington, D.C., Highlighting Rising Crime Trend was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Students At Kansas High School Stage Walkout After Viral Video Shows Black Teen Suffer Racist Attack
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
The Inner Harbor Ice Rink Has Returned
-
Wheel Of Fortune LIVE Is Coming To Baltimore In 2024
-
The Maryland Zoo Will No Longer Offer ZooLights
-
Here’s How You Could Get A Free Lyft Ride In Maryland This Holiday Season
-
Roland Martin Breaks Down Black Support For Trump, Says “Day Is Over” For Relief Checks
-
Odell Beckham Jr. joins Ravens’ dance hall of fame with Park Heights Strut celebration