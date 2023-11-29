Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jerome E Fox returns to our classroom on Wednesday morning. Dr. Fox, is the author of the best-selling work-book Addicted to White the Oppressed in League with the Oppressor: A Shame-based Alliance. He contends there are five core white values that many Blacks are addicted to that often result in tacit white domination. Before Dr. Fox, DC-based activist Dr. Kokayi Patterson previews an event for Freedom Fighter Sekou Odinga. LA’s Brother Askia will also report on some of the major issues facing our young people.
Learn About The 54 Countries of Africa
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Dr. Jerome E Fox, Dr. Kokayi Patterson & LA’s Brother Askia l The Carl Nelson Show
- Students At Kansas High School Stage Walkout After Viral Video Shows Black Teen Suffer Racist Attack
- Fort Worth Approves $3.5M Settlement For Atatiana Jefferson’s Nephew Zion Carr
- Op-Ed: Rhode Island Black Lives Matter Leader Says He Supports Donald Trump, Who Absolutely Hates BLM
- Zaki Baruti & Senghor Baye l The Carl Nelson Show
Dr. Jerome E Fox, Dr. Kokayi Patterson & LA’s Brother Askia l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
The Inner Harbor Ice Rink Has Returned
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
Wheel Of Fortune LIVE Is Coming To Baltimore In 2024
-
Odell Beckham Jr. joins Ravens’ dance hall of fame with Park Heights Strut celebration
-
Roland Martin Breaks Down Black Support For Trump, Says “Day Is Over” For Relief Checks
-
The Maryland Zoo Will No Longer Offer ZooLights
-
Coppin State University Launches Housing Initiative For Low-Income Students
-
Professor Manu Ampim, Dr. Jude Azard & Xavier Eikerenkoetter l The Carl Nelson Show