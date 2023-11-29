Dr. Jerome E Fox, Dr. Kokayi Patterson & LA’s Brother Askia l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jerome E Fox returns to our classroom on Wednesday morning. Dr. Fox, is the author of the best-selling work-book Addicted to White the Oppressed in League with the Oppressor: A Shame-based Alliance. He contends there are five core white values that many Blacks are addicted to that often result in tacit white domination. Before Dr. Fox, DC-based activist Dr. Kokayi Patterson previews an event for Freedom Fighter Sekou Odinga. LA’s Brother Askia will also report on some of the major issues facing our young people.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

