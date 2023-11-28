Tiffany Haddish Opens Up On DUI Arrest, Will “Get Some Help”

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Tiffany Haddish is speaking out after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence over Thanksgiving weekend.

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish opened up to the media after being detained by the Beverly Hills Police Department on suspicion of driving under the influence Friday (Nov. 24). When asked by Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier about the incident, Haddish said that she was in good spirits but also acknowledged that she needed to make changes. “I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries,” she stated.

The 43-year-old comedian told Frazier that the incident occurred at the end of a long Thanksgiving day, which began with her taking part in serving meals to underprivileged people at The Laugh Factory and performing a special set. She also took in a concert featuring the Yachtley Crew rock band at the El Rey Theatre, which she shared on her Instagram page.

Haddish was found asleep in her Tesla at 5:45 a.m., which witnesses claim was stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive. According to police reports, the engine was still running. The Girls Trip actress was led away in handcuffs after being arrested but was released hours later. She’d also comment on how well the Beverly Hills Police Department handled the situation and praised their professional attitude, telling Frazier “that this will never happen again.”

This is the second DUI arrest for Tiffany Haddish. The first took place in January 2022 in Atlanta, after police responded to emergency calls about someone on the highway being spotted falling asleep behind the wheel. She was arrested and then released on a $1,666 bond. She would make light of that incident then, and do the same regarding her Beverly Hills arrest at a set at The Laugh Factory later that Friday. According to reports, when asked what happened she replied, “You tell me.” Haddish would then say, “I had prayed to God to send me a man with a job, career, preferably in a uniform. God answered my prayers.”

Tiffany Haddish Opens Up On DUI Arrest, Will “Get Some Help” was originally published on hiphopwired.com