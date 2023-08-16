Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey suffered a foot injury that will need surgery, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed Wednesday.
Officials said he is expected to miss game time.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
NFL insider Ian Rapoport said hopefully return to the field within a month. He expected to miss at least two games.
Harbaugh confirmed that Humphrey had been dealing with a lingering foot issue but did not specify whether he injured his foot during practice.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Suffers Foot Injury, Expected To Miss Game Time appeared first on 92 Q.
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Suffers Foot Injury, Expected To Miss Game Time was originally published on 92q.com
-
Baltimore Police Searching For Driver Of Pickup Truck After 88-Year-Old Woman Is Killed In Hit-And-Run
-
Videos Show Brawl At Montgomery’s Riverfront Park, And It Was A Glorious Day In Black History
-
Slow Down: New Speed Cameras Coming To Anne Arundel County Starting Monday
-
Report: Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Files For Divorce From Husband Nick Mosby
-
Lunch with Labor 6.20.23 Podcast
-
Pedestrian Hit & Run Killed By Train In Montgomery County
-
#LifestyledByAprilWatts: Fall And Winter Mean Sunnies and Sunscreen
-
Man Dies After Being Knocked Over I-395 Bridge At I-95 In Baltimore Crash