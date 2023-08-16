WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey suffered a foot injury that will need surgery, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed Wednesday.

Officials said he is expected to miss game time.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

NFL insider Ian Rapoport said hopefully return to the field within a month. He expected to miss at least two games.

Harbaugh confirmed that Humphrey had been dealing with a lingering foot issue but did not specify whether he injured his foot during practice.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Suffers Foot Injury, Expected To Miss Game Time appeared first on 92 Q.

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Suffers Foot Injury, Expected To Miss Game Time was originally published on 92q.com