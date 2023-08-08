Beyoncé’s unwavering dedication shines once again! Despite challenging weather conditions after her FedEx Field show on August 6th, Queen Bey stepped up, contributing $100,000 to extend the DC Metro’s operating hours by an extra hour. No fan was left stranded.
Metro released the following statement :
“Due to inclement weather that may delay the start of tonight’s Renaissance World Tour at FedExField, Metro will extend the last train by an extra hour beyond the extended closing previously announced,” the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said in a statement. “The additional hour will be funded by the Tour to cover the $100,000 cost to run more trains, keep all 98 stations open for customers to exit, and other operational expenses.”
source: The DMV Daily
Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!
Also See:
Beyoncé Slays In Balmain For The Beyhive During Renaissance World Tour Stop In D.C.
Beyoncé Posts A Tribute Message To Dancer Stabbed While Voguing To Her Music
Beyoncé Responds To Badu Shade & Lizzo News With 4 Words
Beyoncé Paid Metro $100k To Operate An Extra Hour Due To Weather Delays At Her Concert was originally published on kysdc.com
-
YouTube Challenge Leads To An 11 Year Old Girl Being Arrested In Florida
-
Teen Squeegee Worker Found Guilty Of Manslaughter, Avoids Murder Conviction In Baltimore Man’s Death
-
Drake Brings Lamar Jackson On Stage During D.C. Stop: “This Is My Quarterback”
-
Videos Show Brawl At Montgomery’s Riverfront Park, And It Was A Glorious Day In Black History
-
#LifestyledByAprilWatts: Fall And Winter Mean Sunnies and Sunscreen
-
Report: Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Files For Divorce From Husband Nick Mosby
-
Slow Down: New Speed Cameras Coming To Anne Arundel County Starting Monday
-
Texas Plans To Turn Dozens Of Libraries In Black And Brown School District Into Detention Centers