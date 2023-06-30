Baltimore Police are investigating after a woman’s body was pulled from the water Thursday near Baltimore’s Fells Point.
Officers were called to the 900 block of Fell Street. There, they found a dead, unidentified body in the water.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has taken the body and will attempt to identify the woman.
Homicide detectives have assumed control and anyone who has information about the unidentified female should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
In Just One Day 38 Cars Reported Stolen In Baltimore City
Homicides & Non-Fatal Shootings Are Down In Baltimore So Far In 2023
The Music Of Whitney Houston To Be Featured At The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra This July
The post Report: Woman’s Body Pulled From Water In Fells Point appeared first on 92 Q.
Report: Woman’s Body Pulled From Water In Fells Point was originally published on 92q.com
-
Killer Karen: No Murder Charge For Susan Lorincz In Ajike Owens Case
-
Grammy-Award Winning Singer H.E.R To Headline Charm City Live
-
Two Men Arrested In Connection To Burglary At Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ Florida Mansion
-
Baltimore City Wants To Pay For Your Doorbell Camera
-
Ahead Of Juneteenth, Ron DeSantis Slashes Funding For Black History Programs In Florida
-
The Missing Submarine
-
Elementary Teacher Forces Student To Eat His Own Vomit, Staff Charged
-
Everything That Happened At Baltimore AFRAM 2023!