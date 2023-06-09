Two people were killed following a Thursday afternoon crash on I-95.
Maryland State Police say Dennis English, Jr., 45, of Baltimore, was behind the wheel of a GMC SUV that collided head on with a Subaru SUV driven by 64-year-old John Mastropietro, of New Jersey.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Witnesses told investigators English was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control and crossed two lanes.
The car eventually went airborne and overturned across the northbound guardrail.
English and Mastropietro both died from their injuries. Two others riding with Mastropietro at the time were also injured.
The incident remains under investigation.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Free Breakast and Lunch For Students During The Summer In Baltimore County
Mayor Brandon Scott Announces Baltimore’s Safe Passage Initiative, Aimed To Help Improve Student Safety
Baltimore Ranked 8th Worst City To Raise A Family
The post Two Killed In I-95 Crash appeared first on 92 Q.
Two Killed In I-95 Crash was originally published on 92q.com
-
Maryland’s Gas Tax Is Set To Increase Effective July 1st
-
Coincidence? Ajike Owens Killed By White Woman Amid NAACP Florida Advisory For Black Folks
-
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [5-30-23]
-
Jessie Maple, First Black Woman To Write And Produce Full-Length Independent Film, Dies
-
REPORT: Teenager Nearly Drowns After Group Breaks Into Closed Baltimore City Pool
-
Minorities and Mental Health Series - Stress Awareness, PTSD, Trauma
-
Minorities and Mental Health: Mental Health Goals for 2023
-
Elite Income Advisors: 1-22-2022