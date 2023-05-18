Peter Bailey, Dr. Kelechi Egwim & Professor James Small l The Carl Nelson Show

Celebrate Malcolm X, El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz Birthday on Thursday May 18th with us. Journalist & Professor Peter Bailey, who was with Malcolm in the Audubon Ballroom the evening Malcolm was assassinated will be in our classroom. Brother Peter will discuss Malcolm’s Pan-African links. Before Brother Peter, DC activist Dr. Kelechi Egwim will detail how the DMV will celebrate Malcolms’ Birthday. Professor James Small start by discussing the man Ossie Davis referred to as, Our Shinning Black Prince.
