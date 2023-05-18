Baltimore Police announced Wednesday that a man has been arrested in New York City in connection with the pushing of a man onto Baltimore subway tracks last month, leading to his death.
Joseph Jerome White, 39, was found at a hotel in South Ozone Park in Queens, New York before he was taken into custody.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
White is awaiting extradition back to Baltimore City where he will be charged with first-degree murder. He is accused of shoving 28-year-old Christopher Foster onto metro tracks.
Foster died on the scene on April 12 at the Shot Tower station on East Baltimore Street. His cause of death was listed as electrocution.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Foster was standing near the edge of the platform when a man, now identified as White, pushed him from behind, causing him to fall onto tracks, thus electrocuting him.
Anyone who has additional information should call the police at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Report: Decomposed Body Found Near School In Northeast Baltimore
14-Year-Old Girl Shot In West Baltimore, Juvenile Suspect In Custody
New Maryland Law To Provide $20K Stipend For Student Teachers Who Commit To Staying In The State
The post Suspect Wanted For Pushing Man To His Death On Baltimore Subway Tracks Arrested In New York appeared first on 92 Q.
Suspect Wanted For Pushing Man To His Death On Baltimore Subway Tracks Arrested In New York was originally published on 92q.com
-
No Sir, Not Me: Black Waiter Forced To Serve Confederate Flag-Wearing Diners
-
Kansas Cops Accused Of Concealing ‘Critical’ Information After Killing Black DoorDash Driver
-
Baltimore Ravens Release Full 2023 Schedule, Set To Play On Christmas Day
-
Spirit Airlines To Offer Daily Nonstop Flights From BWI Airport To San Juan, Puerto Rico
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
Teen Girl Dead After Shooting In District Heights
-
Lamar Jackson On His Historic Contract With The Ravens: “I Really Want To Finish My Career Here & Win A Superbowl Here”
-
List: Here’s Where To Find The Best Corned Beef In Baltimore!