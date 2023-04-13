WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The University of Houston’s History & African American Studies Professor, Dr. Gerald Horne, check into our classroom on Thursday morning. We’ll talk politics with Dr.Horne, including the attack on Hakeem Jeffries, Dr. Leonard Jeffries & the Tennesee lawmakers. Dr. Horne will discuss the New World Order, the Banking crisis, BRICS, Kamalas Trip, AI, and more. Before Dr. Horne, DC activist Dr. Kokayi Patterson updates us on Dr. Mutulu Shakur. Gordon C James will start with the latest on Mumia Abu-Jamal.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Dr. Gerald Horne, Dr. Kokayi Patterson & Gordon C James l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com