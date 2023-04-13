The University of Houston’s History & African American Studies Professor, Dr. Gerald Horne, check into our classroom on Thursday morning. We’ll talk politics with Dr.Horne, including the attack on Hakeem Jeffries, Dr. Leonard Jeffries & the Tennesee lawmakers. Dr. Horne will discuss the New World Order, the Banking crisis, BRICS, Kamalas Trip, AI, and more. Before Dr. Horne, DC activist Dr. Kokayi Patterson updates us on Dr. Mutulu Shakur. Gordon C James will start with the latest on Mumia Abu-Jamal.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [4-18-23]
- 2 Felony Charges For White Man Who Shot Black Teen For Ringing His Doorbell
- Derek Chauvin Still A Murderer After Appeals Court Rejects His Bid To Toss Conviction
- Court Filing Shows The Man Gov. Greg Abbott Wants To Pardon Wanted To Shoot Protestors And ‘Hunt Muslims’
- No Charges For Cops Involved in Shooting Death of Jayland Walker
Dr. Gerald Horne, Dr. Kokayi Patterson & Gordon C James l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Black Man Ordered To Return To Florida Prison He Spent 33 Years In For A Crime He Says He Didn’t Commit
-
Chick-Fil-A Worker Under Fire for Not Taking 45k Offer to Quit
-
Baltimore Ranked Fourth Most Dangerous City In America
-
Texas Woman Missing For 2 Days Found Alive Inside Jeep Submerged In Lake
-
Black Police Chiefs On The Rise, But Their ‘Burden’ Seems ‘Unfair’
-
The Best Fish Fry Dinners In Baltimore
-
National Weather Services Issues Red Flag Warning Wednesday For Most Of Maryland
-
106 Year Old Woman Shares Her Secrets to Life