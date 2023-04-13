WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

If you’ve ever wanted to give Sam’s Club a try, this is the time to do it.

In honor of the warehouse’s club’s 40th birthday, they are offering $40 off memberships.

The first Sam’s Wholesale Club opened in Midwest City, Oklahoma, on April 7, 1983. Since the chain has grown to nearly 600 locations in the U.S. since Walmart founder Sam Walton started it as an experiment.

To celebrate the anniversary, first-time members can get a standard membership for just $10. Plus memberships, which offer additional perks like free shipping, will go for $70. That’s $40 off the typical prices of $50 and $110.

The offer is good from Friday, April 14, through Wednesday, April 19.

Click here to get started!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE NEWS..

The post Here’s How To Get A Sam’s Club Membership For Just $10 appeared first on 92 Q.

Here’s How To Get A Sam’s Club Membership For Just $10 was originally published on 92q.com