Dr. David Horne, Attorney J Wyndal Gordon & Dr. Maat l The Carl Nelson Show

Pan-African advocate Dr. David Horne will preview Donald Trump’s arraignment and what it means for the 2024 Presidential Race. Before Dr. Horne, Baltimore Criminal Defense attorney J Wyndal Gordon will explain the arraignment process Trump will undergo. Dr. Maat will also discuss the power of educating our children through STEAM programs.
