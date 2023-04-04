WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

A new report released by the Inspector General reveals that a former Baltimore City employee used their agency’s Amazon Prime account to purchase personal items.

According to the report, the employee worked for the Baltimore City Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety & Engagement better known as MONSE.

Related Stories New Speed Cameras Are Going Into Effect In Baltimore City School Zones On January 24

In the report, it reveals that between Oct. 2021 and Dec. 2022, the former employee allegedly bought 23 personal items on Amazon using the City’s account.

Although the employee allegedly paid with their own credit card, the unnamed employee did admit to avoiding state sales tax by using the City’s tax-exempt status.

The former employee was given account access to place and approve orders on the City’s behalf.

However, according to the Inspector General, the account should’ve but did not have settings installed to stop payment modifications allowing the employee to add their own credit card and shipping address to the account.

Investigators concluded MONSE supervisors were aware of these purchases. However, MONSE did say they plan on configuring the account settings to prevent similar actions in the future.

Click here to see the full report.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..

The post Report: Former Baltimore City Employee Used City’s Amazon Account To Purchase Personal Items appeared first on 92 Q.

Report: Former Baltimore City Employee Used City’s Amazon Account To Purchase Personal Items was originally published on 92q.com