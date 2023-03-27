WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

One of the fastest men of all time will be the subject of an upcoming feature documentary about his life.

Carl Lewis is a track and field legend. Only seven people ever have broken his 100 meters time of 9.86 seconds. His 9 gold medals at the Olympics aren’t the tip of the iceberg. He is one of only six Olympic athletes who’ve won a gold medal in the same event in four consecutive Olympic Games.

Carl Lewis’ 4 Gold Medals – 1984 Olympics

Carl Lewis – 1991 World Championships Tokyo

All the world records aren’t the end of the story.

Frederick Carlton Lewis has lived many lives during and after his illustrious track and field career.

LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s Uninterrupted media company is looking to explore that even further.

The currently untitled documentary will show the impact Lewis’ career had on the wider society. A career that is usually against a contemporary narrative for a sports hero. Lewis is now an assistant coach at his alma mater University of Houston. Most wouldn’t even know that the politically engaged Lewis has ran for a seat in the New Jersey Senate. Herschel Walker, who?

The documentary will be co-directed by filmmakers and Noah Media Group’s co-founder, Gabriel Clarke and Chris Hay. The London-based production, distribution and technology company have made award-winning films including Steve McQueen: The Man and Le Mans and Out of Their Skin.

Be on the lookout for Carl Lewis’ doc and sprint to classixphilly.com for more news.

Upcoming Carl Lewis Doc Will Be Produced By LeBron James was originally published on classixphilly.com