Howard Men’s Basketball Team Wins First MEAC Title Since 1987

Congratulations are in order for The Howard University men’s basketball team as they clinched the MEAC conference regular season title! With the victory, the team is now poised for a run to their first national NCAA tournament in more than three decades. It was Senior night at Burr Gymnasium and a packed arena when the Howard Bison defeated Norfolk State with an ending score of 87 to 67. This win gives the team its first outright regular season Mid-Eastern Athletic Championship (MEAC) championship since 1987.
The team finished the regular season with 19 wins and 12 losses led by Head Coach Kenny Blakeney who joined the team in 2019.
One of the team’s secret ingrediants was the biggest recruits of summer 2020, Makur Maker. Maker was wanted by almost every college team in the country and he decided to attend The Mecca, Howard which shook the college basketball landscape. That decision showed that Howard could be a viable destination for top-tier basketball talent. Maker ended up only playing a handful of games for the Bison ever due to injury and leaving school early to pursue pro basketball.
Howard has made a lot of history recently as their swim team graced the cover of ‘Sports Illustrated’ and now with winning this MEAC title, they could be heading to March Madness for the first time in more than three decades! Congrats Howard, let’s keep it going!
Source: DCist
