Antonio Brown In Standoff With Tampa Police

Antonio Brown appears to be in a world of trouble after he barricaded himself inside his Tampa home. According to reports, the former NFL star is being sought by police who want to arrest Brown over misdemeanor domestic violence charges.

The Associated Press broke the news of the standoff between authorities in Tampa and Antonio Brown on Thursday (Dec. 1), and reports say that there has not been a resolution. Police were seeking the wide receiver after ESPN reported earlier this week that Brown was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident on Nov. 28.

It has been quite the year for Brown since being dropped by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 6 after exiting the field and disrobing on his way out of the venue. Brown was named president of Ye fka Kanye West’s Donda Sports company and zeroed in on a career in Hip-Hop.

Beyond his current legal issues, Antonio Brown was ordered to pay a Broward County moving truck driver $1.2 million after Brown was arrested for assault against the driver.

As this story continues to develop, we’ll return with updates as we learn them.

