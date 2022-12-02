Teenager Dies Attempting To Subway Surf In Brooklyn

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Tragedy struck yesterday when a teenager was killed while subway surfing in Brooklyn on Thursday, Dec. 1.

According to the Pix11, a 15-year-old boy lost his life attempting to ride the top of the J train on the Williamsburg Bridge when he suddenly fell off the car and made contact with the third rail on the Marcy Avenue station in Williamsburg around 11:23 a.m. By the time police arrived, the young kid was pronounced dead at the scene.

Community leader Craig Housen believes subway surfing is a result of teens being bored without a place to turn.

“This is not the first or second occurrence, and this is largely due to the fact that we are not making resources available to our Black and Hispanic youths of Williamsburg,” Housen said. “What happens is they find other ways and means to entertain themselves, and most of the time it’s not usually safe.”

Around 700 people were evacuated from the train with delays in both directions lasting for hours as police handled the scene.

Subway surfing isn’t anything new in New York City as many kids attempt to get a thrill out of the practice for social media purposes. And though a few kids have ended up injured attempting to surf on a train, this worst case scenario seemed inevitable.

Be safe out there y’all and stop risking your lives and health for the sake of likes and clout.

