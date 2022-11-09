Maryland Midterm Election Results [Click Here]

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

History has been made in Maryland and unofficial results are in.

Below are the latest updates and results in Maryland via Maryland’s official election site for the 2022 midterm election.

Updated Nov. 9 @ 8:00 a.m.

Governor/ Lt. Governor Winner: Wes Moore and Aruna Miller (D)

Maryland Comptroller: Brooke Elizabeth Lierman (D)

Attorney General: Anthony G. Brown (D)

U.S. Senator: Chris Van Hollen (D)

Baltimore County Executive: John “Johnny O” Olszewski, Jr. (D)

Baltimore County State’s Attorney: Scott Shellenberger (D)

Baltimore City State’s Attorney: Ivan Bates (D)

Question K on Baltimore City’s Ballot To Limit Terms For Elected Officials: For the Charter Amendment (YES)

Anne Arundel County Executive: Jessica Haire (R)

For a full breakdown of results and county-by-county numbers and individual questions, click here.

